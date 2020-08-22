Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Saturday that there have been 12 more COVID-19 recoveries and four new cases.
That brings the total number of county residents to test positive for the virus to 321 since March. There have been 130 recoveries, which means meeting the current definition of still being alive and not hospitalized 28 days after the onset of symptoms.
Two of the four new cases are people in their 20s along with one in their 30s and one in their 40s.
Public Health also noted that the total number of county cases of 321 does not include additional numbers due to people who have had multiple tests.
“They may have had more than one positive test, but duplicate tests are removed from the count,” according to Public Health.
Lewis County cases over time: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/NovelCoronavirusOutbreak2020COVID19/DataDashboard
More from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov/
