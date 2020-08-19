Lewis County Reports 12 More COVID-19 Cases
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday afternoon announced 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number to 296.
Four of the new patients are under 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 40s, three are in their 50s and one is in their 80s.
No new recoveries or deaths were reported and none of the 12 were hospitalized.
Six of the new patients live in Commissioner District 1 and three each live in districts 2 and 3.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
