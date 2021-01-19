Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced five new cases of COVID-19 cases Monday and an additional seven on Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case count since March to 2,638. The death toll remains at 31.
Of Monday’s cases, two were in Commissioner District 1, two were in District 2 and one was in District 3. Two were younger than 20, two were in their 20s and one was in their 40s.
Of Tuesday’s cases, three were in District 1, two were in District 2 and two were in District 3. One Is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, four are in their 70s and one is older than 80.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
