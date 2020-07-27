Lewis County Public Health and Social Services has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
LCPHSS announced Friday four new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Lewis County.
None of the four are hospitalized. Two patients are in their 20s and two are in their 40s. No new recoveries or hospitalizations were reported.
Two of the four live in Commissioner District 1, one lives in district 2, and one lives in District 3.
On Saturday, another four new cases were announced. Two were in their 20s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. None were hospitalized.
Two of the four live in Commissioner District 1, one lives in District 2 and one lives in district 3.
On Sunday, another two new cases were announced, and neither was hospitalized. One patient is in their 30s and the other is in their 50s. Both live in Commissioner District 2.
A total of 155 Lewis County residents have tested positive since March 4 and 51 have recovered under the county’s definition — that they are not hospitalized and alive 28 days after their diagnosis. Three have died and 20 have been hospitalized.
To date 5,560 Lewis County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 155 (2.8 percent) testing positive.
