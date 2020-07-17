Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Friday afternoon 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, for a new total of 125.
None of the 10 are hospitalized. Two patients are under 20, one is in their 30s, five in their 40s, and one each in their 50s and 60s.
One of the 10 lives in Commissioner District 1, seven live in district 2, and two in district 3.
According to Lewis County, 35 infections occurred during Phase 1, 14 during phase 2, and 76 since phase 3 began on June 19.
Eighteen of the 125 cases, have been hospitalized at some time in their illness, and 34 have recovered under the current guidelines.
