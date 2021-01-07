Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total since March up to 2,286. The county also released its weekly data update, which further breaks down cases by demographics and ZIP code.
Once again, the county reported triple digits of cases — 179 — in the last full week of data. The ZIP codes with the most COVID-19 cases are Centralia, Galvin and Rochester — which are grouped together to protect the privacy of residents in smaller communities — with 940 cumulative cases. Chehalis and Adna come in second with 668. The two ZIP codes that experienced the biggest jump in infections since the previous week, percentage-wise, were Mossyrock and Morton, both seeing more than a 20 percent increase in case counts.
Of Wednesday’s cases, five were in Commissioner District 1, three were in DIstrict 2 and two were in District 3. One person was younger than 20, three were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, two were in their 40s and two were in their 60s.
According to the weekly data report, the most common age group to be infected is people in their 20s. Additionally, 10 congregate care outbreaks are still ongoing.
