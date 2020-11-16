Lewis County Public Health and Social Services released information on a backlog of new COVID-19 positive tests in the county that had accumulated in the recent spike in cases.
On Monday morning, public health Director J.P. Anderson said the county planned to release information on a backlog of about 90 cases reported on previous days, in addition to any cases reported that day.
On Monday afternoon, the county released 114 new cases, and announced the county’s new total was at 951.
The numbers released represent positive tests done in the county, but could include people who do not actually live in Lewis County, but work or otherwise spend time here. The county may revise the data in the future.
Of the 114 cases announced Monday, 25 are under 20, 11 are in their 20s, 18 are in their 30s, 21 are in their 40s, 14 each in their 50s and 60s, five in their 70s and six in their 80s.
The county has had 13 deaths due to COVID-19.
Below is today's report from Lewis County Public Health:
Report date: November 16, 2020
Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announces that 114 additional Lewis County residents were confirmed to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The total number of Lewis County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 is now 951 since the first patient diagnosis was confirmed on March 15, 2020.
This significant increase in reported cases is due to two factors: First, there was a breakdown in the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) secure, central reporting archive known as the Washington Data Reporting System (WDRS). All patient testing data from around the state is submitted to WDRS, where it is processed and then sent to counties according to each patient’s home address.
Secondly, COVID-19 cases are on the increase statewide. In mid-June when Phase 3 started, around 9,000 tests were submitted to WDRS per day. Now with more than 20,000 COVID-19 test results being submitted daily, the WDRS problem quickly created an enormous backlog of cases.
Due to the sheer number of cases received today, LCPHSS has not been able to research every address in order to assign each case to a Commissioner District. It hopes to have that completed by the end of this week.
Ages
20s – 11
30s – 18
40s – 21
50s – 14
60s – 14
70s – 5
>80 – 6
Four additional persons previously diagnosed with COVID-19 now meet the definition of “recovered,” which means they are still alive and are not hospitalized 28 days after symptom onset. The “recovered” total now numbers 431.
1 in Commissioner District #1
3 in Commissioner District #3
Verified hospitalization numbers are reported in the in-depth COVID-19 Weekly Update on Thursdays.
One additional death attributable to COVID-19 was reported today. Lewis County COVID-19 death total is now 13.
