The Lewis County Emergency Operations Center announced Thursday that it had received 45,620 cloth masks from the Washington Emergency Operations Center to distribute to individuals below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
Cloth masks are available at the Greater Chehalis Food Bank, the Centralia Salvation Army, food banks in Mineral, Winlock, Pe Ell, Salkum, White Pass and Toledo and at the Gather Church in Centralia, Hub City Mission in Centralia and the Lewis County Gospel Mission in Chehalis.
For addresses and times those locations are open, go to https://lcfbc.net/locations.
Of the more than 45,000 supplied to the county, 10,000 masks are being distributed to low-income students at Lewis County School Districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.