Lewis County Public Health and Social Services will receive an additional $1,241,005 in CARES Act funding to “prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance.”
The funding, announced Monday morning, amended an agreement between the county and the Department of Commerce which was previously set at just below a million dollars. The amendment also extends the deadline to use the funding until Sept. 30, 2020.
“As you’ve been hearing about for some months, we’ve got a lot of projects going on,” Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said Monday. “This obviously will inform our work for the next couple of years.”
According to Meja Handlen, housing coordinator for Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, the funds will go toward Gather Church, The Salvation Army, the Equity Institute, Reliable Enterprises and the Housing Resource Center. The funds will be used for outreach, shelter case management, rapid rehousing, prevention services, and operation of the county’s new nightly shelter.
The new nightly shelter, which was funded in October through an agreement with The Salvation Army, was described as a “game changer” by Gather Church Pastor Cole Meckle. Previously, the county had a cold weather shelter which was only open if temperatures fell below the 38 degree threshold.
Several grant programs came out of the county’s original million-dollar agreement with the Department of Commerce, including multiple rental assistance programs, some targeting Spanish-speaking residents, young parents and those who have been impacted by the foster care system and justice system. The new amendment requires that at least 10 percent of people served with the additional $1,241,005 be unaccompanied youth and young adults through age 24.
Anderson also noted that he expects similar amendments to be granted by the Department of Commerce in coming years, bolstering the county’s ability to get residents housed.
“We’re very happy that they understand this is a longer-term project,” Handlen said.
More information on the county’s resources for people experiencing homelessness can be found at https://lewiscountywa.gov/departments/public-health/social-services/homeless-and-housing-program/.
