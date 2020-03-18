In response to growing health and economic concerns due to COVID-19, the Lewis County PUD Board of Commissioners directed staff to reduce customer bills by up to $1.2 million.
“Our PUD is a community driven organization. We’ve been tightening our belt and making strategic investments that allow us to offer this relief during a time when our customers need it most,” Kostick said.
The bill relief program is being developed by PUD staff and will be implemented swiftly.
For more information, follow the PUD on Facebook and Twitter @lewiscountypud or go to lcpud.org.
