The Lewis County Public Utility District is taking applications from customers for utility bill assistance after receiving CARES Act funding from Lewis County.
The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners allocated $100,000 to assist PUD customers that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 with utility bill payments.
“The CARES Act funds were meant to provide direct relief to American families, and this assistance will help many of our most struggling Lewis County customers with their electric bill,” said Lewis County PUD General Manager Chris Roden. “We strongly encourage qualifying customers to apply for assistance as soon as possible.”
The utility bill assistance is not income-based so nearly anyone experiencing hardship related to COVID-19 can apply for assistance. If approved, the customer’s utility bill account will be credited using the CARES Act funding.
The funding is on a first-come, first-serve basis until the funds are exhausted or until the funding deadline. The deadline to have applications into the PUD is 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.
For more information or to apply online visit www.lcpud.org or call Lewis County PUD customer service at 360-748-9261.
