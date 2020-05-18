Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced one new case of COVID-19 in the county in a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners a Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 35.
A county resident in their 20s tested positive.
Martin continued by saying 21 of the 35 Lewis County residents who have tested positive have recovered. Of those recoveries, 10 are residents from Commissioner District 1, six are from Commissioner District 2 and five are from Commissioner District 3.
Additionally, Martin confirmed 11 residents that are still within the 28-day window since their symptoms began.
“Once they get clear of that, then they’re considered recovered,” Martin said.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at three.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson mentioned that 90 percent of the results for a 150-person test conducted at a congregate living facility in the county have come back.
On Monday evening, Anderson confirmed that no one has yet tested positive.
“We only need 10 percent back to say that the (infection) was not an outbreak, it was one case,” Anderson said. “How one case ends up in a long-term care facility, I won’t take guesses at here, but that seems to be an outlier as far as what we’ve seen around the state.”
As of 11:59 p.m on May 17, Washington state Department of Health is reporting 1,854 tests have been administered in Lewis County, with 1.9 percent of those coming back positive.
(1) comment
The cluster in the health facility in District 3 that they were concerned about hasn't materialized. Evidently the 2 cases were isolated and testing of 90% of the 150 people possibly exposed didn't turn up any more positives so far. Lewis County Commissioners were so relieved as they desperately want to jump to Phase 3 of the opening as soon as possible. They should be doing everything they can to not have new infections with the Memorial Day weekend coming up threatening high risk public gathering situations, but they don't want to talk about any of that.
