Due to state-mandated restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) has suspended temporary food establishment permits until further notice.
“No new temporary food establishment permits will be issued during the suspension. Existing temporary permits are now invalid. LCPHSS is working directly with vendors who have existing temporary permits to issue refunds,” according to the news release.
The action affects temporary food establishments, such as those that serve food and beverages at special community events.
Questions about this suspension may be directed to LCPHSS Senior Environmental Health Specialist Meredith Jones at (360) 740-1231 or meredith.jones@lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.