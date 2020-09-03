Lewis County Public Health is recommending that all schools consider in-person instruction as soon as Sept. 28 for all kindergarten classes as well as middle and high school laboratory and CTE classes. The recommendation is a reversal from earlier this month, when public health officers followed Thurston county’s lead in recommending distance only learning for the start of the school year.
School started this week for many Lewis County Districts.
Public health officers told county commissioners Thursday that under the new recommendation, in-person kindergarten class sizes would be dependent on how much physical space schools have in order to maintain six feet of distance. Middle and high school technical courses would be in groups of five, according to public health Director J.P. Anderson.
“To think that we won’t have any cases of COVID in school, that a child won’t get sick, isn’t realistic. We will see that,” Anderson said. “It’s a matter of being able to mitigate those risks, and if that happens, respond quickly.”
The Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting with public health officers in the coming weeks and encourage community members to participate. According to Anderson, superintendents, pediatricians, and other parties will continue to meet each week to evaluate how to safely re-open schools.
“We’re going to keep building as we fly,” Anderson said.
County commissioners welcomed the recommendation as good news.
“I’m really pleased to hear that,” Commissioner Gary Stamper said. “Lewis County once again is going to be doing things that other counties are going to be looking at, for sure.”
The Chronicle will update this story when more information is available.
