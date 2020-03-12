Lewis County Public Health and Social Services has launched a website containing information on COVID-19 for Lewis County at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
The website includes information on confirmed cases, which as of Wednesday afternoon was still zero in Lewis County. It also includes links to information from the state Department of Health and information about risks to the public.
Lewis County Public Health is also sharing information through Twitter at @LCPHSS.
