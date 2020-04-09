Beginning Friday, Lewis County’s Centralia Transfer Station will turn away customers bringing in waste from outside Lewis County after seeing a marked increase of customers from other counties whose local waste facilities have closed.
“People are taking advantage of the weather and spring cleaning,” said Greg Gachowsky, manager of Lewis County Public Works’ Solid Waste Division. “We have been seeing record numbers of customers in the last several days when people have been advised to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order. Add in larger numbers of people from other counties and we simply cannot safely handle the waste.”
Transfer station staff may request identification from customers attempting to use the facility. The station has also implemented measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including only accepting credit or debit cards and closing the Hazo Hut and ReUse center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.