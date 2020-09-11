Two new isolation rooms will be added to the Lewis County Jail in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Facilities Manager Doug Carey. A contractor has not been identified yet, but the project will cost an estimated $160,000.
The new rooms will allow individuals to be isolated before they are booked in order for a medical examiner to screen them for COVID-19 and other illnesses. The jail already has two isolation rooms with negative airflow that limit the amount of air exiting the space.
However, individuals currently have to go through booking before being isolated, increasing the chance of spreading COVID-19.
Plans to construct the isolation rooms existed before the jail’s COVID-19 outbreak last month, in which 11 people tested positive.
“We were already planning because we knew that we were kind of on borrowed time,” Corrections Bureau Chief Chris Sweet said. “With the increased inmate population we were getting and also just the rate that the county was seeing on positive COVID cases, the odds were kind of against us.”
According to Carey, the grant money for the project extends until Dec. 1, but the county would like it finished as soon as possible. However, there have been difficulties finding a contractor to complete the project. The county put out a small public works bid, but failed to find a contractor since the job requires fairly specialized technology. Carey described it as “Spider-Man goo.”
“There’s a new product out that’s just a spray-on product that gives structural support to concrete, and nobody around here has really used it, so they were a little bit leary of jumping in feet first,” Carey said.
The county will now put out a formal bid in order to find a contractor to take on the project.
