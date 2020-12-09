County Commissioners will put a pause on in-person meetings after Gov. Jay Inslee extended a proclamation Tuesday that prohibits in-person meetings of public agencies subject to the open public meetings act.
According to county office manager Lara McRea, on Wednesday afternoon county officials were waiting for word from the prosecuting attorney’s office as to how to proceed. The proclamation extends previous pandemic-related restrictions related to open public meetings, which allowed in-person meetings if several conditions are met to ensure accessibility and safety.
County officials have been conducting in-person meetings for the last several months, which have included a Zoom component to allow residents to attend virtually as well.
