New guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury may impact how Lewis County accesses coronavirus relief funding, according to Budget Manager Becky Butler. In a meeting Wednesday, Butler told county commissioners that the new guidelines seem to prevent the county from using the funding to cover 10 percent of indirect costs — something they’ve been doing since March.
Butler said she learned of the new guidance, which was issued Sept. 2, on Tuesday.
“That caused a lot of people to panic, because that’s a substantial amount of funds to cover those indirect costs,” she said. “To change the rules in the middle of the game is frustrating.”
The indirect costs include things like overhead, utilities, and IT services. During past billing cycles, the county has been reimbursed for those costs.
According to Butler, the 10 percent provision was in the original agreements with the county. County officials are in contact with the state Department of Commerce, and are hoping to get an opinion from the attorney general regarding the policy change.
“The question will be ‘is this retroactive back to March? And why?” Butler said.
If so, the county could potentially make up for the loss by charging for the amount of hours county employees worked to respond to COVID-19 — something the county has been tracking. The new guidance says that the funding can “cover payroll expenses allocated on an hourly basis to employees’ time dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
But going through data and timesheets all the way back through March would take time, and the adjustment and re-billing would have to be completed before Nov. 30, Butler said.
“Oh boy,” Commissioner Edna Fund said. “We’ve been warned about this.”
The county is holding off on its next billing cycle until they get more clear guidance.
