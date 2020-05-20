Steps toward the partial reopening of Lewis County’s local economy are expected to take place sooner rather than later.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday that Lewis County is among 10 counties now eligible to submit an application to move into Phase 2 of his “Safe Start Washington” reopening plan before the rest of the state.
According to the new criteria, counties with less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over the span of 14 days are now eligible to apply for a variance into Phase 2.
Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund said Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman indicated on a Monday evening call with the Washington state Association of Counties that the county “would be next” when it came to becoming eligible to apply.
Fund pointed to a gap in time between the counties that were among the first eligible to apply for the variance actually entering Phase 2 and the guidelines for businesses safely reopening being set forth by the Washington state Department of Health and the governor’s office. She said due to the delay in Lewis County’s eligibility, the turnaround for reopening won’t be as long.
Fund said the county should be able to get its variance application together fairly quickly.
In a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Lewis County Manager Erik Martin said Public Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood is feeling “very comfortable” with the variance and plans on submitting a required letter of support with the application.
“She will give her recommendation to move to Phase 2 with the state’s restrictions and no additional ones,” Martin said. “So, that’s good.”
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson indicated in a meeting on Monday that the results from the testing at a long-term care facility in Lewis County have inspired optimism among the county’s health officials for moving forward.
As of Monday, Anderson said 90 percent of the 150 tests administered at the congregate living facility have come back negative.
One single case was reported in the unidentified facility, earlier referred to as a “congregate” living facility.
“We only need 10 percent back to say that the (infection) was not an outbreak, it was one case,” Anderson said on Monday. “How one case ends up in a long-term care facility, I won’t take guesses at here, but that seems to be an outlier as far as what we’ve seen around the state.”
Martin also said that Commissioner Gary Stamper spoke with contacts at Arbor Health Morton Hospital who are willing to sign off on the county’s bed capacity.
To get the variance, Lewis County must have approval from its health officer, Dr. Wood; a letter from each local hospital certifying the county has a 20 percent surge capacity, is reporting data to the Washington state Department of Health and possess a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment; and the Board of Health must vote on the variance request in addition to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Board of Health has a special meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, with a Board of County Commissioners meeting slated to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Fund indicated the commissioners were going to move as fast as possible to get approved for the variance into Phase 2.
“If we have to drive somewhere to get an approval of some kind, we will do it,” Fund said. “We’re pushing as hard as we can to get this done before the Memorial Day weekend. Oh boy, that would be wonderful.”
