Although the Lewis County Law and Justice Center is scheduled to reopen to the general public Monday, remaining Lewis County offices will have to wait until at least June 15, the Lewis County Board of Commissioners reported at their regular COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.
“We did have a discussion about opening the county to some degree,” Commissioner Bobby Jackson said. “The original information we got from the Prosecutor’s Office was we thought we might be able to do that under phase 2.”
Lewis County has been in phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” plan since Friday, May 22. They are not eligible to apply to enter phase 3 until three weeks from that date.
However, after more research, the county staff determined their offices, particularly customer service and face-to-face interactions with members of the public, would be a problem under the county’s current guidelines and would have to wait for phase 3.
County manager Erik Martin said the earliest county offices could open to the public is June 15th, but that he and county department heads are working on a back-to-work policy currently.
Jackson noted that the county has bought plexiglass and sanitizing stations to install in order to meet social distancing and sanitation requirements set by Inslee’s plan.
“We have the equipment,” he said. “We’re ready to set everything in motion and just as soon as we get the go ahead hopefully we’ll be able to get going on this.”
Commissioner Edna Fund, attending the meeting telephonically, noted that the court system is subject to different requirements, allowing the Law and Justice Center to open Monday.
The commission discussed the reopening of the justice center Monday, which includes Lewis County Superior and District courts, the county Clerk’s and Prosecutor’s offices and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Before entering, all members of the public will be required to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. Seating in the court areas will be limited and doors will be propped open “to limit surface contact,” according to a news release from Superior Court. Hand sanitizer stations will also be located outside each courtroom.
People unable to appear in court can make arrangements through their attorney to appear through a video call.
