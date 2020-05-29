The Lewis County Emergency Operations Center is making a limited amount of N95 masks available to dental offices on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Unfortunately, because of current supply chain issues and high demand for N95 masks, many offices are struggling to meet the requirements set for reopening,” a news release from the Emergency Operations Center reads.
The EOC plans to give each dentist’s office that makes a request an allotment of N95 masks and directions to decontaminate them through Valley View Medical Center.
“This should aid these offices in getting up and running in some capacity,” the news release reads.
To request the PPE, go to lewiscountywa.gov/departments/emergency- management/emergency-operations-center-covid-19-response/ppe-resource-requests-dental-facilities/ and find the Resource Request Form specifically labeled for dental offices.
