Lewis County launched their third round of COVID-19 relief grants on Tuesday. The emergency grants, which will be distributed in chunks of up to $75,000, are available to small businesses and nonprofits, who must apply before the Oct. 27 deadline. Businesses and nonprofits who received assistance through the last two rounds of grants can still apply.
The pool of funding is half a million dollars — more than double the last round. Because of this, commissioners will make the final decision on who gets the funding, as opposed to the Economic Development Council’s volunteer board, which was previously tasked with allocating funds.
Applications can be found on lewiscountytogether.com. According to the press release, the money must be used for costs incurred between March 1 and Oct. 27, including rent, utilities, mortgages, payroll and PPE.
