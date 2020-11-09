Lewis County will begin offering free COVID-19 testing for uninsured and underinsured school-aged children thanks to a $100,000 contract with Northwest Pediatrics funded through CARES Act money.
“This is a great step forward in our work together to reopen schools,” Public Health Director J.P. Anderson told county commissioners Monday. “It’s an important piece.”
“School-aged” has been left intentionally vague, and includes college-aged individuals, Anderson said. Since there’s been no imminent threat of capacity issues, the plan is to leave it wide open so as many people as possible can gain access to testing.
Northwest Pediatrics will be able to provide rapid testing as well as the more common nasal-swab testing — the decision on which to use is largely up to the provider, and is often determined based on a patient’s symptoms.
Northwest Pediatrics is also prepared to launch a “strike team” — healthcare providers who launch pop-up testing sites at the location of outbreaks — in the case of a school outbreak. Strike teams have been used by the county for months in places like the county jail and congregate care settings.
Although those with insurance may be slapped with a co-pay, public health officials are currently working to see if those charges can also be covered by the county. Commissioner Gary Stamper also raised the possibility of working with Twin Transit to provide transportation to Northwest Pediatrics’ Cooks Hill location. The agency’s new pilot “dial-a-ride” program, starting Nov. 16, could potentially be a partner in the county’s testing efforts, Anderson said.
The contract with Northwest Pediatrics is until the end of the year, and will hopefully be extended, Anderson said, with the dispersal of more federal funding.
Lewis County residents who believe they are eligible for the free testing are encouraged to call 360-736-6778. A test can usually be made available that day, Anderson said. If residents are having difficulty getting a test at Northwest Pediatrics or at any other testing site, they should call Lewis County Public Health at 360-740-1223.
“If there’s anyone that’s having trouble with that, please do call our office,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure we’re helping identify and overcome those barriers.”
The new contract with Northwest Pediatrics is part of the county’s efforts to revv up testing as more and more schools reopen. Lewis County is still well below the state’s average testing rate, although there hasn’t been word of significant capacity issues.
The county updated its list of testing sites late last month. It now includes 10 locations, six of which do not require individuals to be patients and do not require referrals.
Now, as testing expands, the county — and the nation — are actually moving away from a test-based strategy, opting instead for an approach more based on timelines. For example, the county’s recent return-to-work guidance says those who have been exposed to COVID-19, but aren’t showing symptoms, should isolate for two weeks even if they receive a negative test.
Plus, new research from a Seattle-based disease modeling group suggests that regular COVID-19 testing of students and staff is unlikely to actually reduce rates of community spread, as reported by The Seattle Times.
“We just can’t think of testing as an exact science. It just isn’t. There’s more coming out now about how unreliable out tests really were at the beginning,” Anderson said last week. “It doesn’t dismiss all the work on it, and I don’t think most of the positives are actually false positives, but it is not an exact science.”
