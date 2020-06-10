Food delivery has played an important role in helping those of at-risk populations stay home safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more funds are going to assist in that effort.
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement between Lewis County Public Health and Social Services and Lewis County Seniors that will grant a maximum of $270,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds through Sept. 1 for the Lewis County Seniors organization to continue preparing and delivering meals for seniors over the age of 60.
“We are seeking approval of this because the nutrition services are needed during COVID for the seniors to have access to nutritional food,” Housing Programs Coordinator Meja Handlen said during the meeting.
Lewis County Seniors President Ron Averill said some of the funds will have to go toward transportation of the meals, which Twin Transit had previously taken on in March as part of a coalition between Lewis County Seniors, Twin Transit and United Way of Lewis County.
He said he found out that Twin Transit is going to have to start phasing out of the initiative due to the possibility that the meal delivery service might have to run until December.
“We are glad that we now have those funds because it’s going to help with our transportation costs that we previously didn’t have to worry about,” Averill said.
Currently, Lewis County Seniors Executive Director Glenda Forga said the group is still delivering 4,700 meals to about 674 seniors per week in Lewis County.
She said the group started delivering to a little over 200 seniors per week.
“Throughout the last couple of months, we’ve gained quite a bit,” Forga said. “In April, we served 18,025 meals countywide. Our normal service period for a month, on an average, countywide through all the senior centers is approximately 3,000 meals. That’s per month, 3,000. We served 18,000 in the month of April.”
She continued by saying she believes the figure continued to climb in May but hasn’t been able to finish calculating the numbers.
“It’s been increasing currently,” Forga said. “We look for and predict, with an assumption, that it will start to taper off somewhat but the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging does not anticipate the opening of our centers anytime soon.”
Forga said her expectation for the earliest the senior centers in the area could begin reopening is September, although she acknowledged it could take longer.
“We do hold the most vulnerable population to this nasty little thing going around,” Forga said. “There’s just nothing set as far as opening, not even for the exercise classes or anything like that. They don’t want individuals together at all within a small building.”
Lewis County Seniors is looking toward implementing a drive through option at each county senior center sometime in July, which will help accommodate seniors who don’t need delivery. For those who do, however, Forga said Lewis County Seniors still has two vans of their own and is also looking into renting an additional two vans from Twin Transit.
While she does anticipate a slight drop in the number of meals served, she doesn’t expect a large scale decrease. Averill continued by citing the level of interest by those in the area.
“We’ve seen a number of people that have dropped out, but they immediately get replaced by new people,” Averill said. “The PSA’s are still going out, so people are being invited to join.”
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper applauded the work of Forga, Averill and everyone else who has been involved in helping the county’s most vulnerable population.
“I would hate to see what this county would look like if you and your staff were not providing these meals to the seniors,” Stamper said. “I just applaud all of your efforts, it’s been quite a display, really.”
