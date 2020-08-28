Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) modified its Health Officer Order to allow four outdoor sports events to take place in the county: equestrian events, as outlined by Gov. Jay Inslee’s Aug. 10 guidance for agricultural events; golf, which can abide by guidance implemented by the state; outdoor tennis; and outdoor running events.
And for the first time since July 22, sporting events can include out-of-county competitors, so long as they live in counties that are in the same phase of the state’s ‘Safe Start’ plan as Lewis County, which is currently in phase three. All other restrictions from the July 22 Health Officer Order remain in effect.
The order allows Riverside Golf Club and Newaukum Valley Golf Course and Restaurant to now host golf tournaments with out-of-state golfers again.
Riverside Golf Club, which was forced to cancel a few tournaments after the July 22 order, says it plans to have the annual Lyle Overbay Cage Match sometimes this fall, as well as the Fall Classic tournament, which typically takes place in early October.
Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood stated that the order comes after recognizing that these outdoor activities pose less of a risk than others, adding that a continuation of the rest of the health order is required to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in the county.
“This adjustment is thanks to hard work and collaboration by many in our local sports community,” LCPHSS Director J.P Anderson said. “There may be more adjustments as we continue to move forward.”
The complete order can be found at: phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov/.
