Lewis County Health Officer Rachel Wood issued an order Tuesday afternoon restricting sports tournaments for youth under 18 years old.
Specifically, the order reads, “No indoor or outdoor youth sports tournaments involving youth under age 18 from outside of Lewis County shall be conducted until further notice.”
The order takes effect immediately, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
A news release from LCPHSS indicates that the order cancels tournaments that would draw youth under 18, their coaches and their families into Lewis County.
However, at a meeting just before the health order was released, Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer told the Board of County Commissioners didn’t stop local youths from participating in tournaments, or stop tournaments involving players of 18 or older.
“This is not the time to risk importing or exporting the coronavirus via large numbers of people in mass gatherings,” Wood said in a statement. “COVID-19 cases in Lewis County are rising faster than at any previous time. The percentage of tests that come back positive is going up, and the number of new cases so far in one month of Phase 3 is double the number we saw in three months of Phases 1 and 2 combined.”
Though many of the newer infections are in younger people, Wood noted in the news release, they can pass the virus on to more vulnerable adults.
“I am concerned that our clinics and hospitals will start to fill up as the virus spreads from younger people to people with more vulnerable health conditions such as being older, having heart and lung disease, auto-immune diseases, or cancer,” she said.
A county health officer has the authority and responsibility under the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 246-100-036 to institute disease control measures based on his or her professional judgment, current standards of practice, and the best available medical and scientific information.
Meyer confirmed in his meeting with the BOCC Tuesday afternoon that Wood has the authority to issue the order under Washington state law, citing the Revised Code of Washington’s language, which is similar to the WAC.
“My reading is that that’s exactly what she’s doing,” Meyer said. “She’s trying to curb the spread, specifically within Lewis County but also kind of protect it from going outside of Lewis County too.”
Meyer said Wood will likely continue to monitor the situation closely and that lifting the order was at her discretion.
Commissioner Bobby Jackson expressed concern that several tournaments scheduled for this weekend had followed existing requirements to organize their games, but now wouldn’t be able to go forward as planned.
“It was specific to Washington counties all in phase 3 and there were quite a few steps they went through to ensure that,” he said. “They’ve already done the legwork to make sure these are all phase 3 counties, but we’re shutting that down as well? … I have some difficulty with that.”
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that was the case.
“We know this is a drastic step, but we truly believe it is a necessary one. Dr. Wood is on top of the latest information to be found on COVID-19, knows her job, and knows this county after serving it for 13 years. This is not an action we took lightly,” said J.P. Anderson, director of LCPHSS, in a news release.
Jackson also expressed concern that the county was limiting activities of an age group that have seen only a few cases in Lewis County when the confirmed virus infections in young adults have been increasing. Commissioner Gary Stamper expressed reservation as well.
“I think I’m having a hard time understanding why we are limiting one that has literally no cases but are kind of leaving ourselves open to an age group where we’ve seen cases rise,” Jackson said.
Lewis County has seen more than 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since entering phase 3, 20 of which occurred between Friday and Monday.
“Lewis County as a whole is seeing COVID infections spreading throughout the county. This is also being seen throughout most of Washington State. The virus will continue to spread unless concrete steps are taken to stop the spread,” Dr. Wood said.
A full copy of the order is available at phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov
