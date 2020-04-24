Lewis County announced Friday afternoon three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 28.
The three new cases include one person in their 40s and two in their 70s.
Three people have died.
On a statewide level, 12,753 people have tested positive and 711 have died, as of Friday afternoon.
