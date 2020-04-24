Testing

Doctor Stephen Hennessy, with Valley View Health Center, is seen through an opening in a tent, as he conducts a drive-up COVID-19 test last week in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Lewis County announced Friday afternoon three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 28. 

The three new cases include one person in their 40s and two in their 70s.

Three people have died. 

On a statewide level, 12,753 people have tested positive and 711 have died, as of Friday afternoon. 

