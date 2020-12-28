Lewis County plans to extend food establishment permits until the end of April 2021 through a countywide resolution. The permits generally expire on Jan. 31 of each year.
The move is in response to the burden COVID-19 and corresponding restrictions have put on local restaurants, and comes at the recommendation of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services. According to a press release, a resolution will be introduced in January to be passed by county commissioners.
“We understand the incredible sacrifices being made by our local hospitality community. Soon we will be in touch with a new timeline that accounts for this time unable to open in the traditional sense,” Environmental Health Supervisor and Code Compliance Officer Bill Teitzel said in a press release. “Until then we will be continuing food inspections and processing new permanent food establishment permit requests.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s current restrictions on restaurants, bars and other food establishments expires on Jan. 4, and forbids indoor dining in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Permits must be obtained by grocery stores, restaurants, and other establishments, which are inspected by the county regularly, depending on the type of business.
