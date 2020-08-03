The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed to extend the local declaration of emergency in response to COVID-19 on Monday, allowing for the continued use of the Lewis County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and the emergency powers granted to the county government departments.
Lewis County has had a declaration of a local state of emergency since March 16, and is being extended for the fifth time by a period of 30 days since it began.
“This extension is simply because we are still using emergency funds and I think it’s wise that we continue with the extensions while we are using emergency funds,” said Andy Caldwell, deputy director of Emergency Management.
According to the resolution proposal, the emergency powers give Lewis County departments more leeway when it comes to sticking to protocol for more “time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law.”
Lewis County can use emergency powers for certain actions, including: the appropriation and expenditures of public funds, entering into contracts, employment of temporary workers, renting equipment or buying supplies and material and others.
