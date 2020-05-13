Lewis County Public Health and Social Services is working on an additional tool for county residents to keep an eye on where cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed.
In a business meeting on Monday, LCPHSS Director J.P. Anderson told the Board of County Commissioners his department is working on a “heat map,” divided by regions within the county, which will display the volume of cases in the respective areas by range.
Anderson said the Washington state Department of Health suggested taking measures to not release specific information about areas in which cases are occurring, considering the limited nature of the numbers in some parts of the county. That’s why, according to Anderson, the use of zip codes was ruled out for a location-based model.
“In looking at what they’ve done in Thurston County, they’ve put together a ‘heat map,’ ” Anderson said. “A heat map essentially gives a scale of, you know 0-4 cases in this region, 5-10 in this region, 10-25 in this region, so it gives an idea of where and in what number, generally, we’re seeing the cases in Lewis County.”
The issue of utilizing the zip codes with such a small number of cases, as Anderson put it, could accidentally exposing someone who has tested positive for the disease if they’re the only one in a particular location who’s been infected.
He continued by stressing the importance of keeping an individual’s medical information private.
“As we go through the response (to COVID-19), ensuring that we never out anyone who is getting services or has been confirmed to have COVID is just a paramount for public health in general,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to navigate these things, but that (the heat map) was our interpretation of our direction.”
In some of the conversations she’s had with her constituents, Commissioner Edna Fund said she’s heard people saying they’re curious about where the disease is more prominent throughout the county.
She recalled a meeting in which LCPHSS Deputy Director John Abplanalp said there were cases of the virus throughout the county.
“I just know, some of the people, I think, part of it’s fear and part of it is it’s (Lewis County) is such a small arena, can we open up safely,” Fund said. “Those are some of the reasons I think people are asking those questions of us.”
Commissioner Gary Stamper agreed with Fund and added that he’s had additional questions concerning a suspicion among residents that the local government isn’t reporting the entirety of the information concerning COVID-19.
“I have done all I can and I think we have done all we can as a county to get all of the information out,” Stamper said. “Then, when you hear someone say or indicate that, ‘No, we (the county) don’t want to put that information out in zip codes because of A, B, C and D and we know the reasons why,' … these are questions, some of them are, I’ve had more than a few and a lot of them are not necessarily fear or finding out information but they want transparency in government.”
Civil Deputy Prosecutor Amber Smith reinforced that the identities of those who have contracted COVID-19 need to be kept confidential in accordance with state and federal laws.
The only way the information could be disclosed, she said, is with a waiver and the counties that have utilized zip codes to display where cases are being reported have the population density to do so without compromising the privacy of those who tested positive.
“The fact that we know county residents and county origin is because that’s how they’re actually parsing this up and defining where people are at is by county of origin,” Smith said. “Otherwise, it would just be statewide numbers if we were following, purely, just HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and the state’s equivalent of HIPAA.”
According to Smith, the county is doing everything it is allowed to do under state and federal laws.
County Manager Erik Martin added the feedback on how the data is relayed to the public was welcomed and with so much of the county’s effort placed on other aspects of the COVID-19 response, it’s helpful to know where the response effort can be refined.
“We kind of run a pretty lean ship around here,” Martin said. “What we’ve done up to this point has been focused really highly on actually responding directly to the medical emergency that is the COVID pandemic and so, things like a nice-looking graphic and those kinds of things are good things and we want to do them if that’s helpful and if that’s useful to the board and to the public.”
