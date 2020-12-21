Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 33 each Saturday and Sunday to bring the county’s total since March to 1,866.
Of Friday’s cases, eight were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, and six each were in district 2 and 3.
Two people were under 20, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s and three in their 80s or older.
The county announced 33 cases Saturday on the LCPHSS Facebook page but did not provide a breakdown on ages or commission districts.
The county announced an additional 33 cases on Sunday, including 10 in commissioner district 1, 12 in district 2 and 11 in district 3.
Four of the cases were people under 20, six were in their 20s, six in their 30s, seven in their 40s, two in their 50s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s and one 80 or older.
