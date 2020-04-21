Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced a third death related to COVID-19 in a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.
The patient was one of the previously established 22 confirmed cases in Lewis County and was in their 70s, according to Martin.
“They also had other underlying health conditions and were in the hospital,” Martin said.
According to a release from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, residents from the Twin Cities, towns in east, west and south Lewis County have tested positive. Cases have also been confirmed in the county’s rural areas.
As of April 19, 810 tests have been administered in the county and 2.6 percent have come back positive.
