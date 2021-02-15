Lewis County’s COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline, mirroring regional and statewide trends. In its most recent weekly data report, the county reported 110 cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 — the lowest count in 12 weeks.
On Friday, 10 additional cases brought the county’s cumulative case count to 3,109. The death toll remains at 42.
In mid-November, Lewis County’s cases jumped from a few dozen every week to the low hundreds — a statewide spike that sparked tight restrictions imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee. The county saw its peak the week of Dec. 6-12, with 262 positive cases. From there, weekly counts continued to fluctuate between the high 100s to low 200s.
The more recent and relatively low 110 weekly cases represents a decrease in cases statewide — something Inslee cited in moving more regions forward in his two-phased reopening plan. As of this weekend, the entire state is now positioned in Phase 2, which comes with more lenient restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
A look at the West region, including Lewis, Thurston, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties shows a similarly optimistic trend. According to the state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” data dashboard, the region’s case rate is down 28% from two weeks ago, and its hospitalization rate is down 31%. Eighty-two percent of ICU beds are occupied, and 7% of tests are coming back positive.
Although the downturn is promising, Lewis County — and the state — are still in worse condition than they were this summer and early fall. The 110 weekly cases recently reported by the county is significantly more than the 72 reported in the last week of September, 19 in the last week of August and 22 in the last week of July.
Find Lewis County’s data reports here: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov/?fbclid=IwAR1nlZKOjMHhIB3KrDyQtMBBHAgrTZd3SRy8VKBL5t9oDQxW7ZXIXSdTmlQ.
The state’s data dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard.
And the state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” dashboard can be found here: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/roadmap-recovery-metrics.