In phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, customer-facing government services were permitted to reopen. It’s a step that Lewis County staff members were prepared for.
On Monday, the Lewis County Courthouse reopened to the public for the first time since March. With that, it was the public’s first glance at some of the measures implemented with the help of various contributors from the county and local organizations.
The historic courthouse includes the offices of the county commissioners, auditor, assessor, treasurer and others.
As Lewis County Chief of Internal Services Steve Wohld put it, the process of getting the courthouse ready to reopen started almost immediately.
“Initially, I was thinking maybe after the first two weeks were going to be allowed to reopen,” Wohld said. “We never wanted to close and we certainly didn’t want to close for very long. We recognized that certain items were going to be difficult to get, but would likely be required.”
He said the county started gathering plexiglass for added social distance, masks and gloves. Wohld pointed to the various contributors, such as Sunbird and the Chamber of Commerce who helped with both supplies and the effort to keep essential services running. He also mentioned the contributions of Deputy Director of Emergency Management Andy Caldwell in gathering supplies and the work of the facilities crew.
Wohld said for the months during the closure, the effort involved assisting other local businesses with obtaining the resources needed to reopen for phase two, then ultimately implementing equipment throughout the courthouse.
“It’s been a lot of different people working really hard, kind of anticipating what these steps might be,” Wohld said. “The facilities crew for the county has honestly worked tirelessly for the last couple of months preparing these work spaces. It all sort of came together.”
Throughout the first couple of days, Wohld said he hasn’t heard of any situations concerning visitors objecting to the new requirements. He does acknowledge, however, that attendance has been low through the first few days.
“Probably a combination of people not quite sure if we’re open yet and also, we’re not going to turn off online services,” Wohld said. “Our plan is to keep them going as long as they make sense, if not, some of them, indefinitely.”
According to Wohld, sneeze and cough shields have been implemented throughout all of the customer service areas, signs reminding patrons to stay home if they’re feeling sick are placed throughout the building, personal protective equipment is available for all employees and various measures to ensure social distancing.
Even with the reduced amount of foot traffic, Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund praised the work of Wohld and others who contributed to preparations.
“I think Steve Wohld and his team did an exemplary job,” Fund said. “I think we’re a good model for other governments to see how you make things just as healthy and just as safe as possible.”
Overall, Wohld and Fund both mentioned that county residents have continued to utilize the online services rather than visiting county buildings in person.
Fund cited the Community Development office and the flow of visitors it has received since reopening. She said the office had some residents stop by, but not the number they were expected.
“It looks like, to me, that people had moved to more of the online things we’ve been offering since we shut down,” Fund said.
From Wohld’s perspective, keeping services as efficient as possible is something the county should look to continue promoting.
“Being able to access our services remotely, definitely I think there’s a long term benefit for that,” Wohld said. “We’re always sort of looking for ways to streamline government. If it makes sense and it’s being used, why wouldn’t we keep it.”
