In an effort to keep working parents in the workplace when school begins this fall in a distance-learning model, Lewis County is considering the feasibility of making space for “learning pods” for small groups of children.
“We would bring in a tutor and the tutor would then kind of supplement the online learning the students would be going through,” Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said in a meeting Tuesday afternoon with the Lewis County Board of Commissioners.
Meyer said he originally considered the option for his office as a way to keep his workers productive as they work through a backlog of criminal cases left over from when the courts were largely closed.
“I think that this would be actually a cost benefit for the county,” he said.
Commissioner Bobby Jackson said he had recently discussed a similar concept on a county-wide basis with Lewis County Together.
“I would like to know, is this something we could conceivably put together for all county employees because the effects this is going to have on your office is not isolated there, “he said.
Meyer suggested the county could find a vacant room or a group of vacant offices, depending on the number of children participating.
“I do believe it can be something that’s very easy to replicate county-wide,” Meyer said.
The county has roughly 550 employees, he said, adding that he isn’t sure how many school-aged children they had.
The Commission plans to revisit the suggestion at a meeting Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.