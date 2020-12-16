Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday afternoon announced three new deaths from COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 21 since March.
All but four have occurred since October.
One resident was in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
On Wednesday, the county announced 29 new cases, bringing Lewis County to 1,718 cases since March.
Sixteen of the new cases are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, seven are in district 2 and six are in district 3.
Two are under 20, eight are in their 20s, eight are in their 30s, six are in their 40s and five are in their 50s.
