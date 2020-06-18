In the largest single-day tally so far in the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis County on Thursday confirmed seven new cases.
This brings the total cases to 48, 10 of which have been reported this week.
“Five of the seven are individuals in their 20s, one is in their 60s, and one is in their 80s. One person is hospitalized,” according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Six of the seven live in commissioner district 2, and one lives in district 1.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson said the seven new cases do not appear to have been from any single event.
“In looking at the testing data, these cases look to be evidence of community transmission. That means the virus is spreading from person to person throughout the county,” he said, in a news release.
However, Anderson clarified in the news release that the recent spike in local cases is not due to increased testing, saying that the number of tests per week has been consistent since April.
According to LCPHSS, officials are conducting contact tracing investigations for all who test positive.
“Each patient is educated on how to isolate themselves to reduce the chance of giving the disease to anyone else. They are also asked who else may have been in close contact with them. Those individuals are then contacted to determine their health status. They are also educated on how to quarantine themselves to prevent more spread just in case they did become infected,” according to the news release.
Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood said there are a lot of misconceptions about contact tracing.
“The truth is, all we want to know is how they are doing, and if they are staying away from others so they don’t spread the disease further,” she said, noting in the news release that all information is confidential.
Lewis County has been waiting for several days to learn the fate of its application for a variance to enter phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” plan in the midst of this spike in cases.
On Thursday afternoon, Lewis County Commissioner Bobby Jackson said in a Facebook post that despite the recent spike in cases, Lewis County should be approved to move into Phase 3.
“The most recent conversations have been that we are fully prepared for the additional cases, which should not hold up our application to move to phase 3,” he wrote. “The idea behind making the application was (that) we were capable and had all the resources necessary to handle this.”
As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the county had not announced a decision from the state Department of Health on its application.
Dr. Wood said in a news release that the local spike in cases shows, “It’s never been more important to use all the tools in our toolbox to prevent coronavirus spread in the community.”
Wood said she is “disappointed” mask wearing has become controversial, and noted that masks are intended to prevent the wearer from spreading the virus if they have it.
“Wearing a mask is not about you. All wearing a mask means is you care for others and your community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.