Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lewis County Sunday, among them a child under the age of 10, one person in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 80s.
None are hospitalized. Sunday’s confirmations bring the total number in the county to 135 since March 4, when the first case was reported. Of those cases, 35 were confirmed in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. Fourteen were added in Phase 2. Since the county entered Phase 3 June 19, 86 cases have been confirmed.
According to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, 18 of the 135 cases in the county — or about one in seven people known to be infected — have been hospitalized at some point in their illness.
Of the 135 county cases, three have died. Thirty-four of the 135 are considered recovered under the current definition of “being alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began.”
As of Sunday, 4,892 county residents have been tested for the virus with 135 testing positive for a 2.8 percent positive rate.
Visit covid19.lewiscountywa.gov for additional information and updates.
