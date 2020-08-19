Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson confirmed Wednesday that there have been 11 positive COVID-19 cases at the Lewis County Jail since last week.
“We have had an outbreak,” he said. “Any time it’s a congregate care setting and you have any cases it’s considered an outbreak.
Anderson said public health and other county officials have been meeting every other day since the outbreak began last week.
“I believe there’s been 11,” he said. “The first one was last week it was confirmed and we did more tests, we tested everyone and we’ve received some more positives since then.”
Public health is working with the jail’s medical staff and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, to isolate inmates who may have been exposed to the virus.
As of Wednesday, there were 169 inmates at the Lewis County Jail.
The Chronicle will update this story when more information is available.
