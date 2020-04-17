Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Friday announced an additional two cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 21.
Two Lewis County residents have died of the illness.
The two new patients are residents in their 30s and 40s, according to the news release from the county.
Lewis County is reminding residents to follow social distancing recommendations and the governor’s Stay Home Stay Health order, to wash hands frequently, avoid touching your mouth and face and to stay home if you are sick.
They are starting to make calls to Lewis County people who their doctors deem vulnerable to go in to get tested. Lewis County is about 3 weeks behind the Seattle Metro areas so we shouldn't get comfortable with only 21 positives so far. Could be double that next Friday now that testing is getting rolling.
