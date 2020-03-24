Following the request of Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer in Monday’s COVID-19 informational meeting, all three Lewis County Commissioners will work from home.
The decision comes in the wake of Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” directive, handed down in the public address he gave minutes after the commissioners finished their meeting.
“Everyone sitting around this table, with the exception of the commissioners, if we go down, there’s somebody that will fill in,” Meyer said during the meeting. “Commissioners are a beast upon themselves, there’s only three of you. The problem is, if two go down, there’s nothing we can do until the Governor’s office can appoint a second.”
Commissioner Bobby Jackson joined the meeting via video call. Meyer joked that he was glad Jackson wasn’t in attendance.
“I would ask all commissioners to consider that (telecommuting) as well,” Meyer said. “We can get the work to you that we need to get to you, we can scan and email.”
Commissioner Edna Fund said Tuesday that she and commissioners Gary Stamper and Bobby Jackson would take turns attending the daily COVID-19 meeting in person. Fund said there will be rotation for in-person attendance between the three of them, while the other two would be telecommuting for the meeting.
The plan was proposed by County Manager Erik Martin, who called it “a bit of a compromise” on Meyer’s suggestion.
“Certainly, there may be times when you need to come in and that doesn’t mean you have to come in, we have every ability for you to access pretty much everything you need remotely,” Martin said during Monday’s meeting. “I agree with the prosecutor that I think you guys are really, really critical to what we do here, obviously, and we want to make sure you stay healthy.”
He added that the plan included instructions for joining meetings via app Zoom, checking voicemail remotely, accessing county intranet, VPN Instructions and numerous cell phone numbers.
Fund said on Tuesday she’s still available via her cell phone and email address “24/7.”
“I wanted the public to know that we Commissioners are working,” Fund said during Monday’s meeting. “We are available, as we talk about going online and doing things, if you send us an email, if you call us, text us, we will respond.
“This is not a vacation at home, you will find us working and we will do whatever we can to respond to our public.”
According to Fund, other county commissioners around the state of Washington had already started to shelter in place as of Monday.
“I would much rather say, ‘everything’s handled, just go on a vacation,’” Meyer said to the Commissioners on Monday. “You guys are essential to what we do on a daily basis. That’s why we need you gone from the building.”
Meyer cited the comments of U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams from Monday, in which he stated “things are going to get worse before they get better,” concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just think that we need to be as cautious as possible,” Meyer said.
