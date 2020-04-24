As Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order remains in place, those in Lewis County are focused on the economic impacts of the shutdown and various methods to try and alleviate some of the burden on the local economy.
The Board of County Commissioners hosted an “Economic Recovery Forum” over Zoom on Wednesday afternoon, where numerous organizations from around the county detailed their respective efforts.
According to County Manager Erik Martin, the county is open to holding more Zoom forums, where members of the public and business owners can stay in the loop about the measures being taken by economic-based groups from around Lewis County.
“I think this (forum) was kind of the brainchild of Commissioner (Edna) Fund,” Martin said to open the meeting. “I think it’s a great idea and I hope that not only does this inform us of what’s going on and what the needs are, but it also informs all of you about what others are doing.”
Officials from organizations in Centralia and Chehalis spoke regarding different relief programs that are being offered locally.
Annalee Tobey, executive director of the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team, detailed a digital grant that is now being offered to cover up to 75 percent, or up to $2,500, of the cost for businesses in downtown Chehalis that are looking to either create a website or upgrade an existing website by adding e-commerce, assisting with content management or online advertising.
Twelve businesses are already interested in the grant, according to Tobey.
“We have $20,000 available in that pot,” Tobey said. “We did some moving around in our budget to make that happen.”
Businesses in the Twin Cities could have another option when it comes to seeking assistance. According to Alicia Bull, executive director of the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, a Lewis County Business Recovery Center is being established.
The center already has a home at the Chamber’s building and donations for furniture, laptops have been received and the utilities are being worked on.
“Our tagline is ‘reboot, re-open, recover,’” Bull said. “The idea is to help small businesses be able to go from the shutdown to rebooting the business back open.”
Bull continued by saying studies show 25 percent of businesses going through a situation like the COVID-19 shutdown don’t reopen.
“There’s not going to be some white horse that comes riding into town to save our small businesses,” Bull said. “We’re going to have to do a lot of this work on our own, as a community, together.”
An effort is going to be made by the Chamber to reach out to “all groups all over this county” once funding has been secured for the operations of the center, to help with tasks such as social distancing classes, instructions on loan or grant application processes and help with personal issues.
There will also be a hotline open five days a week for business owners to ask questions.
“This is a really confusing time for people,” Bull said. “People are overwhelmed, we’re starting to see people get a little discouraged, even just when talking to different retailers, they said that this week seems to be kind of a shift in behavior.”
She said the mental impact of the shutdown was discussed with local leadership.
“One of the things that we talked about earlier this morning in a meeting with the two city managers, Centralia and Chehalis and Sen. (John) Braun and some other people, is that we’re worried about the health impact, obviously, social health,” Bull said. “When you have a lot of people that are seeing their livelihoods lost, we get concerned because we’re going to see a fallout in health, not only from the virus itself, but mental health.”
Sen. Braun, R-Centralia and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama joined the call and offered some remarks on the current state of the situation in Olympia.
Orcutt expressed his concern with Inslee’s approach when it comes to businesses that have been allowed to remain open during the shutdown.
“We have been trying to get the governor to open up more businesses,” Orcutt said. “Basically, instead of saying ‘essential services only’ and showing a definition of essential services, it should’ve been all essential services and any business where they could do the necessary distancing and sanitizing in order to protect against the spread.”
He said one of the main goals is to make sure everyone who can safely work during this time is able to work.
“We can’t print enough money at the federal level to cover this in the long term,” Braun said. “The real challenge, right now, has been with the governor finding a way to turn us back on safely. I’ve tried to support the governor, I think he took good and prompt action at the beginning of the crisis, I’ve been more concerned in the last couple weeks as we seem to be slowly rolling the restart.”
