After three weeks in phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, an application to move Lewis County into phase 3 is being sent to the Washington state Department of Health.
In back-to-back meetings on Friday morning, the Lewis County Board of Health and the Board of County Commissioners approved the county’s phase 3 application. Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson said the expectation would be to hear if it's been approved within the next 24-72 hours.
“I will be checking my emails all day, all tomorrow, all Sunday and waiting for that response,” Anderson said during the BOCC meeting. “If we do get a response that we’ve been approved, I will immediately call (County Manager) Erik Martin. Erik Martin will kind of start rolling out our process for delivering that message.”
Anderson noted the concise way in which the application was put together by Lewis County Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator Ed Mund. He said he believes the county has set itself up for a quick response.
“The way Ed’s put together this application, in an action plan format as opposed to like a narrative format or one that could be longer, more confusing, or less direct, I believe we’ve given every opportunity for them to respond quickly,” Anderson said.
Mund compared the making of the application to “baking a pie” with a complete recipe from the Department of Health in Thursday’s BOCC meeting. He said people from all over the county gave him what he needed to put together the final product.
He continued by saying the format followed for the phase 3 application was the same as what was utilized on the phase 2 application. Additionally, he said the county “far exceeds” most of the various targets that the Department of Health requires.
“From that standpoint, I believe the application’s in really, really good shape,” Mund said.
According to the state’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard’s metrics for readiness to move between phases as of 11:59 p.m. on June 10, the county’s 2.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks, 197 individuals tested for each new case in the previous week and 51.6 percent of occupied hospital beds are well above satisfactory figures.
Over the course of the prior week, the county posted a positive percentage of zero percent, and none of the county’s licensed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the dashboard.
Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund pointed to the fact that patients recovering from COVID-19 are doing so on their own.
“It tells me that Arbor and Centralia people are probably recuperating at home, not in the hospital,” Fund said during Thursday’s meeting. “We get that question, where are they recuperating? So we can say, at home or some place other than the hospital.”
The county is also meeting state benchmarks for prompt case and contact investigations and limiting outbreaks, according to Mund. He called those aforementioned criteria the minimum for the application to be considered. From there, Mund said 21 pages of questions had to be answered.
“Every answer in here is well within the guidelines of what the Department of Health is expecting the county to do in order to be able to be approved to go to phase 3,” Mund said.
He said the phase 3 application offered a clearer picture of the county’s COVID-19 response.
“I believe it’s a much more complete snapshot of COVID in Lewis County, our ability to deal with what’s going on and our ability to expand should something come up,” Mund said.
According to Gov. Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan, phase 3 allows for outdoor recreational activities with 50 or fewer people, recreational facilities such as gyms and pools to open at half-capacity and the resumption of non-essential travel.
Restaurants can expand to 75 percent capacity and bars can open at 25 percent capacity. Movie theatres could operate at half capacity, and customer-based government services, libraries, museums and every other business activity, other than nightclubs, that has yet to be listed are all allowed to re-open as well under phase 3.
“Those are the highlights from phase 3. Obviously there’s lots of guidance on specific issues,” Anderson said. “We’re doing our best. We’ll continue to do our best to answer those questions, help find those resources for local community members, local businesses and events.”
Anderson continued to say school sports need to follow the guidance of the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, but club sports, by his interpretation, would be able to operate at 50 percent capacity. He cited a business in the county that’s interested in hosting sporting events at half-capacity.
“While we’re not in a position to approve or disapprove that, it seems to me that they’ve worked to find what those rules are and follow them,” Anderson said. “With people with club sports or things of that nature, I encourage them to do that.”
As for the county’s overall move into phase 3, Anderson acknowledges the additional vulnerability that comes with it. Still, he knows the county is ready for the move.
“We will have an increased risk for sharing COVID-19, that’s what happens when people can congregate and do things,” Anderson said. “We believe that we are prepared to handle that risk and we’re prepared to respond to an increased level of outbreak. We’re ready to move to Phase 3, we’re ready to take on more of those transmission risks and we’re ready to go forward.”
