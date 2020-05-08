The preservation and recovery strategy for businesses across Lewis County remains the priority for many county organizations. The Lewis County Business Recovery Toolkit is the latest effort.
In Wednesday’s Lewis County Economic Recovery Forum, Chehalis Community Renaissance Team Executive Director Annalee Tobey, with the help of Larry McGee, unveiled the Lewis County Business Recovery Toolkit, an online resource for businesses looking toward a plan for reopening.
The site, which was produced by a partnership between the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team and The Lewis County Together Task Force, joins Lewis County Together as another online resource for those impacted by COVID-19 in the county.
“We did really try to create this with Lewis County in mind,” Tobey said during the meeting. “This is information that would work countywide.”
She mentioned possible collaboration between the Lewis County Business Recovery Toolkit (LCBRT) and the Lewis County Business Recovery Center (LCBRC). With an online component already part of the LCBRC’s plan, Tobey said she told Centralia-Chehalis Executive Director Alicia Bull to feel free to link any LCBRT resources on the center’s website.
The Business Recovery Center was organized by the Chamber, while Lewis County Together was created by Lewis County.
“I believe there is an online component (for LCBRC) possibly coming along as well,” Tobey said. “Alicia and I, we have talked about, if there’s information that we have on this website (LCBRT), please link to it, let’s not duplicate the efforts.”
The toolkit, which will be updated when needed, provides county businesses with guidance on preparing the workplace through cleanliness, ensuring a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, adhering to social distancing guidelines and also provides printable resources — such as signs — for the business, free of charge.
Additionally, the website includes information on preparing employees for a return to work, strategies for communicating with customers during the COVID-19 shutdown, information on financial resources and many different online educational resources. McGee mentioned the LCBRT is also featured on the Lewis County Together website.
Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund said both projects, the LCBRC and the LCBRT serve as important resources for all businesses in Lewis County.
“Everybody knows … when they hit on that link, they’ve got the most current information,” Fund said. “They don’t have to do any research, so they can do other things for the people that are coming into this office, whether it be East Lewis County Chamber, down in Mossyrock or in Chehalis/Centralia, everybody knows, if you want the toolkit, here’s where you find it.”
She added that resources wouldn’t permit organizations from around the county to work individually and collaboration was a must.
In Fund’s conversations with a staff member who represents eight counties at the state Employment Security Department, she was told Lewis County is the first of those eight who he’s seen utilize a collaborative approach to the issues surrounding the local economy.
“He applauds us,” Fund said.
Bull said it’s important for those around the county to collaborate on efforts and when discussing possible solutions.
“We can’t get caught in our silos,” Bull said. “We need to be sharing everything we have.”
White Pass Scenic Byway Marketing Contractor Mary Kay Nelson said while the perspectives of those who have contributed to the various efforts might be rooted in different places, the common goal of these efforts remains the same.
“I think the tone and what we’re trying to convey is a single voice,” Nelson said. “It is a voice of recovery, it is of passing that person to the most knowledgeable and the most available to them. I think the network is pretty strong among those of us that are putting it together, but I think, like many ways, there’s going to be many roads to travel to get to that information.”
For those in East Lewis County, the excitement over the resources that are becoming available is building, according to East Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Manager Cynthia Swift.
“There’s a few (business owners) that are really struggling, but for the most part, everyone is really looking forward to this tool kit,” Swift said. “I think it was last week, or perhaps the week before, someone said the message we want to get out is hope, so I’ve been really kind of trying to piggyback off of that and I’m so excited to see this whole kit put together.”
The effort being made by those at the county and other organizations to work toward solutions for local business owners is what Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper hopes is seen and felt by those impacted.
“The message is that we’re trying,” Stamper said. “I think just letting the citizens know we are out there working as hard as we can … we’re just really working as hard as we can. I know all the cities are too, so we just need to keep on pushing. We know how it is, it’s going to be a challenge, but at the same time, no one is going to give up, that’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.