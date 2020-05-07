Business owners in Lewis County who are looking for guidance as they work toward reopening will soon have an additional option available to them.
In partnership with many of the elected officials from around Lewis County, Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alicia Bull and Centralia City Councilor Kelly Smith Johnston have developed the Lewis County Business Recovery Center (LCBRC), an on-site facility in which business owners can receive consulting on the different steps that come with resuming operations.
Those who make an appointment through the LCBRC website to utilize the center can walk through the process of applying for financial assistance with staff, work through recovery workshops and receive consulting for their individual situation through case management, among other services tailored to respective businesses.
According to Bull, the goal is to meet businesses wherever they may be as they work toward recovery.
“The idea is, that as this goes on, there’s so much information being shoved at people from so many different directions,” Bull said. “This would be a conduit that would reduce redundancy and confusion, it would give people one place to be able to go to get the answers they needed when it comes to the business community and how to reopen and keep your business strong.”
The plan, also, is to provide business owners with personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, plexiglass, among other possible resources a business may need to reopen.
Bull said the initiative was a way to make the whole process a little less intimidating for those in the business community who have been impacted by the shutdown.
“We hope to be able to hand them not just what you need to open … the local people that are making masks are making them so that we can give them to businesses as they reopen,” Bull said. “Things like that, pulling those resources together, handing it to people and saying ‘this is what you need, we got you, you can get this information down.’”
She said the LCBRS isn’t viewed as a “one-time stop,” but a personalized resource that business owners can consistently utilize.
“We see this as ‘you’re interested in being part of a positive reboot, reopen, recover,’” Bull said. “Then, if you’re bought into it and want to go through the process of getting your business plan and your budget and all of that in line, then you’d be available to apply for a grant at the end.”
The facility will adhere to social distancing, cleanliness and other practices to help in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and educate business owners on how they can do so on their own.
As of now, a hotline that will ultimately be utilized for members of the business community to ask questions, is being used to take volunteers. The Chamber will help with staffing the center, as will the volunteers and local professionals who are willing to offer specialized instruction on topics such as financial counseling and marketing.
The LCBRC was supposed to open on Monday, according to Bull, but has been held back due to funding. She said funding is still being worked on as of Tuesday.
“We have some local, different organizations that are looking at different grants and trying to get the community to come together and see that any money spent on this, is going to pay off several-times-fold in the long run,” Bull said.
There are also plans for a mobile recovery unit that will be able to meet business owners in the more rural areas of the county with resources.
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper, one of the many elected officials who have supported the effort, says that Twin Transit has discussed assisting with the mobile portion.
Twin Transit Executive Director Joe Clark is listed as a sponsor of the LCBRC effort.
“It’s not just going to be a Twin Cities operation, it’s going to be a Lewis County operation,” Stamper said. “There was some talk there, I know Joe Clark, in particular, about potentially having busses go out to all of our small communities, whether it be out in Pe Ell, whether it be in Packwood, Morton, Onalaska … where they can actually reach out and solicit some of those (services.)”
As of now, the center is slated to be open for six months. Bull said it’s possible it may need to stay open for a year, but won’t know for sure until the local economy begins to reopen.
She continued by saying the consequences of COVID-19 on the local economy aren’t fully clear yet, but the impact has been “incredible.” According to Bull, 25 percent of small businesses don’t reopen after a disaster and that percentage can increase.
“If you’ve removed 25 percent of your small businesses, you’re going to have a much higher rate of unemployment,” Bull said. “We have businesses that are already saying that they’re not going to be able to reopen. We might not realize that’s going on right now, but when we start getting back to life as our new normal will be, we’re going to see some missing pieces of our community.”
Stamper feels the effort surrounding the LCBRC is one that has sparked a united approach throughout the county.
“It’s a great idea,” Stamper said. “I think that everyone is going to put their best foot forward, look at this picture as a whole and just say ‘hey, this is what we need to do to get through it.’ We’ve got a lot of smart people, smart, dedicated, ambitious people that I know are ready to roll on this.”
He continued by saying because so many officials and groups from around the county are involved, the project is the beneficiary of many different skills.
“All of the people supporting this have strengths,” Stamper said. “There’s going to be strength in all areas and I think once you pool those together, you’re going to come up with the best ideas and again, we know that politics is politics, but right now, I think we have to put all of that aside and we need to work for the business community and, really, all the citizens of Lewis County.”
The message to the members of the business community, Bull said, is one of hope.
“People are down, they are,” Bull said. “What I would tell them is that we’re going to get past this, we’re going to get past it together and we’re going to be here as a support for them.”
