In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office is encouraging members of the public to access its services from home rather than visit the office.
Questions can be directed to 360-740-1156, but below are some of the online resources available to residents.
For vehicle licensing, visit dol.wa.gov. Tab renewals can be completed by mail using the envelope included with renewal notices. Handicap placard applications can also be completed by mail. Reports of sales can be completed online at dol.wa.gov/vehicleregistration/transfertitle.html.
For land records, many of the documents recorded by the auditor’s office can be viewed online at https://quickdocs.lewiscountywa.gov/recorder/web/. Documents can be submitted electronically for recording. Deeds can be submitted electronically using SimpliFile. Learn more at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/auditor/document-recording/e-recording-submitters/.
Documents can be submitted for recording by mail. Residents are asked to include a check and self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Marriage applications can be completed by mail if the application is notarized.
To register to vote or change your address, visit votewa.gov.
Election results and candidate filing information are available at https://elections.lewiscountywa.gov/.
The mailing address for the auditor’s office is 351 NW North St., P.O. Box 29, Chehalis. The toll-free number is 1800-562-6130.
