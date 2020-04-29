Lewis County officials are expecting to receive additional state funding to help with costs related to the COVID-19 response, Budget Manager Becky Butler told the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that an additional $300 million in federal stimulus money will be set aside and awarded to Washington governments that were ineligible to receive money through the CARES Act.
Distributions from the CARES Act went to cities and counties with a population of 500,000 more, which made Lewis County ineligible to receive assistance. Butler said the county is expecting more information on the specific amount of funding it will receive later this week, but according to a release from Inslee’s office, each county will be allocated a minimum of $250,000.
“Cities and counties are on the front line of fighting this pandemic, especially our public health jurisdictions,” Inslee said in a release. “These vital resources can be used to cover critical expenses arising from the COVID-19 emergency, including isolation and quarantine sites, staffing and the procurement of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers and first responders.”
According to the Federal Treasury Department, the funding can only be spent on expenditures related to COVID-19 from March 1 through Dec. 30 and those that weren’t budgeted for as of March 27.
Butler said the county was going through the information provided by the Federal Treasury on Tuesday.
“It’s all restricted to the COVID-19 response,” Butler said. “Then, anything within the budget as of March 27 of 2020, according to this document, wouldn’t be eligible. So, if it was already budgeted for, those costs, unless they’re, you know, really outside of the scope of what we normally do, would be ineligible.”
Additionally, Butler pointed to a specific clause that states the money can’t be used to fill “shortfalls of government revenue to cover expenditures.”
“That’s the part where we keep talking about where it doesn’t cover lost revenue,” Butler said.
In the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Butler said the county was still awaiting additional guidelines for the funding, adding that a document that would need to be reviewed and approved by the board should be anticipated. From there, she’s expecting a distribution of funds within 10 days.
As of now, though, she said it sounds like the money would be available on a “reimbursement basis” and that the county would use its special revenue fund used for COVID-19 response to keep track of the spending that would be reimbursed.
Butler said the county hasn’t yet been able to fully assess what revenue losses have looked like during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but added the coming weeks will outline that impact.
“We don’t have the full picture yet, of what we’re expecting as a decrease in revenues because there’s a two month delay with the sales tax distribution from the Department of Revenue,” Butler said. “Our first picture of what March losses will be, will be in May, toward the end of May, so we’re kind of just waiting for those first initial numbers before we have a clear picture of the impact. But I do think there’s a significant shortfall expected in most cities and counties.”
Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund added that any type of assistance is vital to counties across the state and the respective costs that have come as a result of the COVID-19 response.
In rural counties, though, she believes the assistance is even more critical.
“It’s hitting us, these rural cities and towns that can’t have some of those money makers (such as canceled events) for them that helps their treasury, it is a big deal,” Fund said. “We don’t have a lot to backfill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.