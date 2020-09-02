Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total since March to 350.
One of the patients is in their 20s, one is in their 30s and one is in their 50s. One each lives in Commissioner District 1, 2 and 3.
No new deaths have been reported, but one additional hospitalization was reported Wednesday. A total of 32 people have been hospitalized due to the illness in Lewis County since March.
Seven new recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 179. A recovery is defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized after 28 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.