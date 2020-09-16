Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 448 since March.
One patient each lives in County Commission Districts 1, 2 and 3.
One is in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 40s.
Seven more people are considered recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis. The total number of recovered cases is now at 215.
No new deaths were reported. For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
